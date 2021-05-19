HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $13.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.19. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $181.74 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,306 shares of company stock worth $9,869,193 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

