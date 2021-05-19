Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.20

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.20 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 264.48 ($3.46). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 233,253 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

Get Hunting alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £420.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.