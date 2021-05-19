i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $956.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.