i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $956.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit