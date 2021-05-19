i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $956.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

