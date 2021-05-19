Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.

ICHR traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 154,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,815. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

