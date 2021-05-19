IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

