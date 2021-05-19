IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

