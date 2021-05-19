IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,708 shares of company stock worth $16,752,471. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

