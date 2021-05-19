IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.