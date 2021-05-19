IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,985 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

