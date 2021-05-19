IFP Advisors Inc Has $102,000 Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $274,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $285,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 10,112.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

