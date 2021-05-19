IFP Advisors Inc Has $79,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The AES by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.