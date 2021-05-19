IFP Advisors Inc Has $82,000 Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,483,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,283,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

