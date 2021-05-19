IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

