IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $122.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

