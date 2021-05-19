IFP Advisors Inc Sells 963 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.