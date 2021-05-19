IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

