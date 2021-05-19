Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.78 or 0.00173135 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $43.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

