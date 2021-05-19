Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,186. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 419,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,121. The company has a market capitalization of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of -156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

