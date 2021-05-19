Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) to Issue GBX 21.06 Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,628.50 ($21.28) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,534.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

In other news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

