Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$38.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Imperial Oil traded as high as C$39.42 and last traded at C$39.07, with a volume of 50905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.38.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

