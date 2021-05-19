Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.