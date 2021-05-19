Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Horizon Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

