Insider Selling: Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adient stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 560,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,856. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 41.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth $14,813,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 88.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

