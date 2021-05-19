Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.