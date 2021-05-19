Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 65,275 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALGM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 490,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,605. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit