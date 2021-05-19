Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 65,275 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALGM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 490,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,605. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

