Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 65,275 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ALGM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 490,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,605. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
