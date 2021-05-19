Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,795. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

