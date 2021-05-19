Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells 20,430 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WATT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 85.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

