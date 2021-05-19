Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells 20,430 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WATT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
