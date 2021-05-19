Insider Selling: Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Insider Sells 7,141 Shares of Stock

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) insider Mark Garvey sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68), for a total value of £102,116.30 ($133,415.60).

Shares of GLB stock opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.35 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. Glanbia plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of €0.16 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Glanbia from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

