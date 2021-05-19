Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $86,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $97,685.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.90 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 355.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

