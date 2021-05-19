Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

