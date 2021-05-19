Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 14,322 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Model N by 135.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Model N by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

