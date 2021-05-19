Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 70,840 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,008,053.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,273. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after buying an additional 265,871 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 502,168 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

