Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 26,005 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

