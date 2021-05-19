Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

