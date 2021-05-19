Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Insider Sells 9,603 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

