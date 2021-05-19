Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.18. 572,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.