Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

