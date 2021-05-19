Intact Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.78.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
