Intact Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.78.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$158.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$167.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.