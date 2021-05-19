Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NTEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

