Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $75.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. 2,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

