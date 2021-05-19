Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 347.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $516.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.57 and a 200-day moving average of $497.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.