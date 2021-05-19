Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Creative Planning grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,000 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

