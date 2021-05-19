Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $19,909,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $4,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

