Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $19,909,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $4,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FMS opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.