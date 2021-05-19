Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $74,250.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,900. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.