Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $213,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.63. 40,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,371. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,749. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.