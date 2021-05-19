Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

INTU stock opened at $417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $424.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

