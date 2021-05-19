Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,220. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

