Investment House LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Investment House LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

EBS stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. 5,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

