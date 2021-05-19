Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
MDT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.32. 95,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
