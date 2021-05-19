Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. 32,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $84.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

